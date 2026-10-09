Tum Mere Ho Trailer Out: Gurmeet Choudhary leads an intense musical love story as Isha Malviya makes her big Bollywood debut

The much-awaited trailer of Tum Mere Ho is finally out, offering audiences a glimpse into a compelling tale of love, heartbreak, and passion. Marking actor Gurmeet Choudhary’s first venture as a producer under his home production, Deb Guru Films, in collaboration with Reva Creative House, the film also marks Isha Malviya’s Bollywood debut.

The trailer introduces audiences to the world of Tum Mere Ho through breathtaking visuals, larger-than-life frames, and a gripping narrative. Known for his ability to communicate emotions through his eyes, Gurmeet brings an understated intensity to the romantic portions while also packing a punch in the action sequences.

Making her much-awaited debut, Isha Malviya looks promising as she brings freshness, charm, and emotional depth to the story. Her chemistry with Gurmeet adds another layer to the narrative, making their journey of love and heartbreak one of the key highlights of the trailer.

Backing the film’s emotional narrative is a powerful musical album featuring an impressive line-up of artists, including Mithoon, Vishal Mishra, Sanju Rathod, Asees Kaur, Madhur Sharma, Rashmi Virag Mishra, Azeem Shirazi, Geet Sagar, Mohmaad Faiz, Javed Ali, Arjuna Harjai, Vivek Verma, Krish, Uddipan Sharma, and many more talented artists. The music is expected to complement the emotional journey of the characters and further elevate the romantic and dramatic moments in the story, making the film an audio-visual treat.

Produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee, and co-produced by Romanch Mehta and Aman Riyastee, Tum Mere Ho is directed by Ashish Panda and features an ensemble cast comprising Gurmeet Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Anushkaa Luhar and Shaan Grover. The much-awaited film is all set to hit cinemas on 23rd October 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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