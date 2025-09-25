Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Episode 1 Highlights: Salman Khan on having children to Aamir Khan’s big statement on Gauri Spratt

The first episode of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle just dropped, and we bet all the fans are super excited as the first guests on their couch are none other than Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The episode was a laughter riot and filled with lots of leg pulling which was entertainment at its peak. If you haven’t got a chance to watch it yet, then we have got the highlights for you. Keep scrolling!

1. Salman Khan spoke from his heart and confessed that he wants to have children very soon, and also blamed himself for the failure of all his past relationships. About having kids, he said, “Children, I will have one day soon. It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see.”

2. Salman also spoke about his previous relationships and confessed that when one partner grows than the other, that is when the insecurity sets in. “So they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other's backs. I believe that." When Aamir Khan pressed him further to talk about it, the Sikandar star quipped, “Yaar, nahi jama toh nahi jama (If it didn't work, it just didn't work out). If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame."

3. Kajol recalled her first meeting with Salman when she was only 12 years old, and called the actor ‘uncle’, not realising that she would be paired opposite him in future.

4. Kajol and Twinkle Khanna brought up the topic of older male leads romancing actresses less than half their age. Salman put the entire blame on the freshness needed on-screen, while the PK star tried to cover up the subject, and the subject was put to rest without any conclusion.

5. Speaking about his battle with trigeminal neuralgia, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor revealed that he faces severe facial pain that feels like an electric shock. He revealed that though the situation is much better now, he battled it for over seven years! "I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," the superstar said. He first faced this situation on the sets of Partner.

6. Aamir opened his heart when it came to relationship talks. While he went on to praise ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, he even confessed to being completely committed to Gauri Spratt.

You can watch Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle on Prime Video. New episode drops every Thursday.

