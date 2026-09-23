Udta Teer Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana forgets himself in ride of comedy and chaos with a charming Sara Ali Khan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are all set to star together in the action-comedy flick Udta Teer. Directed by Akash Kaushik, the makers have unveiled the trailer, exploring a crazy ride that mixes comedy and chaos.

Udta Teer Trailer

In a 3-minute and 18-second trailer, Udta Teer outlines a satirical tale of espionage. The film introduces Ayushmann Khurrana as Bilal, an intelligence operative from Pakistan who suffers memory loss following a blast and awakens convinced that he is an Indian.

Here’s the trailer:

Believing himself to be a daring officer, the operative becomes dead-set on protecting India, directly opposing his original directives. Filled with hilarious moments, the movie explores a fun tale that interlaces humor and action.

With Sara Ali Khan playing the co-lead, the trailer features a charming undertone in the dynamic between the leads. The chemistry among the ensemble further adds to the trailer’s appeal, hinting at the kind of situations audiences can expect.

Pushing identity-swap comedy to the forefront, the footage captures Bilal adopting hyper-patriotic traits while his handlers in Pakistan scramble to contain the situation. The narrative blends traditional thriller set pieces, including train combat and explosive sequences, with fourth-wall-breaking gags and satire.

Apart from the main leads, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and others in key roles. Moreover, the music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain, Udta Teer marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Following the trailer’s release, the film is slated to hit theaters on October 9, 2026.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan previously appeared together in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do . The romantic comedy, written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, also featured Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles and received mixed reviews from critics.

Looking ahead, Ayushmann Khurrana will next appear in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

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