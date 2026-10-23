Udta Teer Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s comedy film

Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, was released in theaters on October 23, 2026. Directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik, here’s what the audience has to say about the comedy film.

Udta Teer Twitter Review

Taking it online, a user said that Udta Teer blended situational humour, mistaken identities, espionage, action, emotions, and unexpected twists. The user added that the film's biggest strength was that its comedy emerged naturally from the situations rather than feeling forced, resulting in a genuine laugh riot with a surprisingly engaging story.

The viewer added that the first half was packed with hilarious situations, while the second half became increasingly intriguing, building towards a terrific final act. The screenplay balanced laugh-out-loud moments with patriotic undertones, ensuring that the film was more than just a collection of comic gags.

A netizen commented that Udta Teer was a unique entertainer that offered unexpected twists and full-on Bollywood masala. The netizen noted that Ayushmann Khurrana shone in the film, while Rahul Bose stole the show with his terrific comic performance. The commenter also praised Akash Kaushik for delivering an entertaining mix of situational comedy and action.

Moreover, another person said that Udta Teer was a well-made movie and was not like a typical, nonsensical Bollywood film.

Here are the reactions:

More about Udta Teer

Udta Teer revolves around Bilal Ahmed, a dedicated Pakistani agent who secretly enters India to gather important information. However, after surviving a massive explosion, he wakes up with amnesia and loses all memories of his identity and past. Confused by his surroundings, Bilal begins to believe that he is an Indian officer committed to protecting his country.

Yamini, a fellow officer, further reinforces his mistaken identity by feeding him fabricated stories about his past. Convinced of his new identity, Bilal enthusiastically takes on challenging missions, unknowingly working against his former colleagues.

Meanwhile, his former associates struggle to bring him back, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and escalating confusion on both sides. What happens to Bilal is explored in the film.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan , the movie stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, and more in key roles.

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