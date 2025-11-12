UNSEEN VIDEO: Aryan Khan rides ATV bike with Raghav Juyal and their ‘Do Bhai Dono Tabahi’ bond on beach is gold

The Ba****ds of Bollywood director and Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is celebrating his 28th birthday on November 12, 2025. As the star filmmaker turns a year older, his friend and the Bads actor Raghav Juyal shared a hilarious video of them from the web series' shoot.

UNSEEN Video: Aryan Khan and Raghav Juyal’s ATV bike ride is pure fun

Taking to his official handle, Raghav Juyal shared the video and wrote, “Happy birthday, brother Aryan Khan. You are number 1.” The video begins with the filmmaker holding the camera, sitting behind Raghav with a stoic expression, as the latter rides through the sand on an ATV.

Later, Aryan takes control of the ride, with Raghav taking the backseat as they cruise across the beach at full speed, leaving the Kill actor yelling out for safety.

Watch the video here:

More about The Ba****ds of Bollywood

The Ba****ds of Bollywood is a satirical action-comedy drama web series that premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025. Created, co-written, and directed by Aryan Khan in his debut venture, the show follows the life of Aasmaan Singh, an actor from Delhi whose successful debut under producer Freddy Sodawallah leads to a role opposite Karishma Talvar in a film by Karan Johar.

However, he soon faces challenges that threaten his career, including Freddy's multi-film contract, interference from Karishma's father, Ajay Talvar, and several unforeseen complications. The seven-episode series received laudatory reviews, with particular praise for Khan's direction, the story, the screenplay, and the cast's performances.

The show features Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Mona Singh, and many others in key roles. Additionally, it includes several cameo appearances by Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and more.

Raghav Juyal’s next films

Following the success of The Ba****ds of Bollywood, Raghav Juyal will appear in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The actor is also confirmed to play the main antagonist in Nani's upcoming film The Paradise.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra’s fan gets emotional as actor returns home after hospitalization: ‘Get well soon…’