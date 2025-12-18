Upcoming shows and movies on Netflix: Emily in Paris Season 5 to Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
From Emily in Paris Season 5 to Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders, here’s a complete list of new movies and shows releasing on Netflix this week across genres and languages.
Netflix is rolling out a fresh slate of movies and shows this week, with new releases across genres like romance, crime, comedy, sci-fi and horror. From the return of a global fan-favourite series to new international titles and Indian originals, the streaming platform has something lined up for every viewer. Here’s a clear look at upcoming movies and shows on Netflix this week, along with key details to help you plan your watchlist.
10DANCE
- Cast: Ryoma Takeuchi, Keita Machida
- Director: Keishi Otomo
- Language: Japanese
- Genre: Romantic drama
- Release date: December 18
This Japanese romantic drama follows two rival professional dancers. Shinya Suzuki is a Latin dance champion, while Shinya Sugiki specialises in ballroom dance. Forced to train together, their competitive relationship slowly changes as they learn each other’s styles. The story builds toward a major dance tournament where their bond is put to the test.
Emily in Paris Season 5
- Cast: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Eugenio Franceschini
- Director: Darren Star
- Language: English
- Genre: Romantic comedy-drama
- Release date: December 18
The new season sees Emily begin a fresh chapter as she takes charge of Agence Grateau’s Rome office. As she adjusts to work life in Italy, she struggles with emotions tied to Paris and her growing relationship with Marcello, an Italian cashmere heir. The season focuses on career choices, romance and change.
The Great Flood
- Cast: Kim Da-mi, Park Hae-soo
- Director: Kim Byung-woo
- Language: Korean
- Genre: Sci-fi, disaster
- Release date: December 19
This South Korean sci-fi film is set during a global flood that submerges much of the planet. A researcher and her young son fight to survive inside a sinking apartment building. As time runs out, the woman’s work becomes central to humanity’s future.
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
- Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh
- Director: Honey Trehan
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Release date: December 19
Set in Kanpur, the crime drama begins after several members of the wealthy Bansal family are found murdered. Inspector Jatil Yadav leads the investigation, slowly uncovering secrets, betrayal and greed within the family.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4
- Cast: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek
- Director: Anukalp Goswami
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Comedy, talk show
- Release date: December 20
Kapil Sharma returns with a new season featuring celebrity guests, comedy sketches and conversations. The familiar cast joins him once again for light-hearted entertainment.
Posthouse
- Cast: Bea Binene, Sid Lucero
- Director: Nikolas Red
- Language: English
- Genre: Horror drama
- Release date: December 22
The horror drama follows a troubled film editor and his estranged daughter. While restoring an unfinished silent horror film, they unknowingly release an ancient monster, leading to terrifying consequences.
Goodbye June
- Cast: Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren
- Director: Kate Winslet
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama
- Release date: December 24
The film focuses on estranged siblings forced to reunite due to unexpected circumstances. As they come together, unresolved issues and emotional conflicts resurface.
