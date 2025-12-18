Upcoming shows and movies on Netflix: Emily in Paris Season 5 to Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Netflix is rolling out a fresh slate of movies and shows this week, with new releases across genres like romance, crime, comedy, sci-fi and horror. From the return of a global fan-favourite series to new international titles and Indian originals, the streaming platform has something lined up for every viewer. Here’s a clear look at upcoming movies and shows on Netflix this week, along with key details to help you plan your watchlist.

10DANCE

Cast: Ryoma Takeuchi, Keita Machida

Ryoma Takeuchi, Keita Machida Director: Keishi Otomo

Keishi Otomo Language: Japanese

Japanese Genre: Romantic drama

Romantic drama Release date: December 18

This Japanese romantic drama follows two rival professional dancers. Shinya Suzuki is a Latin dance champion, while Shinya Sugiki specialises in ballroom dance. Forced to train together, their competitive relationship slowly changes as they learn each other’s styles. The story builds toward a major dance tournament where their bond is put to the test.

Emily in Paris Season 5

Cast: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Eugenio Franceschini

Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Eugenio Franceschini Director: Darren Star

Darren Star Language: English

English Genre: Romantic comedy-drama

Romantic comedy-drama Release date: December 18

The new season sees Emily begin a fresh chapter as she takes charge of Agence Grateau’s Rome office. As she adjusts to work life in Italy, she struggles with emotions tied to Paris and her growing relationship with Marcello, an Italian cashmere heir. The season focuses on career choices, romance and change.

The Great Flood

Cast: Kim Da-mi, Park Hae-soo

Kim Da-mi, Park Hae-soo Director: Kim Byung-woo

Kim Byung-woo Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Sci-fi, disaster

Sci-fi, disaster Release date: December 19

This South Korean sci-fi film is set during a global flood that submerges much of the planet. A researcher and her young son fight to survive inside a sinking apartment building. As time runs out, the woman’s work becomes central to humanity’s future.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh Director: Honey Trehan

Honey Trehan Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Crime thriller

Crime thriller Release date: December 19

Set in Kanpur, the crime drama begins after several members of the wealthy Bansal family are found murdered. Inspector Jatil Yadav leads the investigation, slowly uncovering secrets, betrayal and greed within the family.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek Director: Anukalp Goswami

Anukalp Goswami Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Comedy, talk show

Comedy, talk show Release date: December 20

Kapil Sharma returns with a new season featuring celebrity guests, comedy sketches and conversations. The familiar cast joins him once again for light-hearted entertainment.

Posthouse

Cast: Bea Binene, Sid Lucero

Bea Binene, Sid Lucero Director: Nikolas Red

Nikolas Red Language: English

English Genre: Horror drama

Horror drama Release date: December 22

The horror drama follows a troubled film editor and his estranged daughter. While restoring an unfinished silent horror film, they unknowingly release an ancient monster, leading to terrifying consequences.

Goodbye June

Cast: Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren

Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren Director: Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet Language: English

English Genre: Drama

Drama Release date: December 24

The film focuses on estranged siblings forced to reunite due to unexpected circumstances. As they come together, unresolved issues and emotional conflicts resurface.

