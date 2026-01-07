Vadh 2 Poster and Theatrical Release: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta reunite for Luv Ranjan's drama out on February 6

Veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are all set to return to the big screen with Vadh 2. The makers have officially unveiled two compelling new posters of the film, while also confirming that the spiritual sequel will hit the theatres on February 6, 2026. With just a month left for its release, the latest posters offer a gripping preview into the intense and layered world of the upcoming film.

The newly released posters place Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta at the forefront, instantly commanding attention with their strong and expressive screen presence. Vadh saw them portray characters that were deeply rooted in an emotional setting, whereas Vadh 2 will introduce them in entirely different roles. Their looks suggest a different narrative, hinting at dilemmas and inner turmoil. The powerful visual reflects the film’s serious tone and promises a story driven by their performances.

Vadh 2 reunites director Jaspal Singh Sandhu with producer Luv Ranjan following the success of Vadh, which was widely appreciated for its gripping storytelling and nuanced character arcs. While the new film does not directly continue the original storyline, it is expected to carry forward the same depth and intensity that made the first project stand out. This time, the narrative explores fresh characters and circumstances, offering audiences a completely new experience while staying true to the thematic core.

The film is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, who is back after writing and helming the prequel. Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg have produced the film under the Luv Films banner. With its theatrical release scheduled for the first week of February 2026, Vadh 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated crime dramas of the year, promising powerful performances and a thought-provoking cinematic journey.

ALSO READ: Maa Inti Bangaaram Poster: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ready to take on the world in Raj Nidimoru’s creation