Vadh 2 Trailer Out: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta's criminal conspiracy continues behind bars in thrilling sequel

After the success of the 2022 crime-drama film, Vadh, the makers are coming up with its sequel, Vadh 2. Penned and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the movie is set for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026. Before enjoying the entertainment on the big screen, watch its intriguing trailer.

Vadh 2 trailer out

The trailer for Vadh 2 just dropped, and it’s as intriguing and dark as it gets. The 2-minute 25-second clip opens with the lead actor, Shambhunath Mishra (played by Sanjay Mishra), dodging the cops' curious eyes. Cut to Manju Singh (played by Neena Gupta), who is living the life of an inmate but continues to be part of Mishra’s grisly crimes in this upcoming thriller-mystery film.

Vadh 2 retains the original stars with an impressive addition of actors like Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla, Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra, and Yogita Bihani. The Luv Films presentation showcases the thrill and the emotional conflict that the audience will be experiencing next month on 70 mm.

Watch the trailer below:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, producer Luv Ranjan shared that Vadh 2 is not a true sequel. He further revealed that the movie doesn't start from where Part 1 ended. Having said that, he divulged, “It's more of a thematic sequel, and we haven't basically touched the grain of the film. The grain is the same, the strata are the same. They're different characters, but their ideology is the same.”

According to director Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the thriller is narrative-driven by well-defined characters. This time, they have taken storytelling a notch higher to give the audience a layered thriller mystery. Through the trailer, they have offered a glimpse into the morally complex world of Vadh 2, with an undefined truth.

Adding to this, producer Ankur Garg stated that the positive response to Vadh 2 at IFFI assured them that the audiences continue to seek out meaningful, character-driven stories. “Vadh 2 builds on what resonated earlier while offering something fresh and impactful,” he added.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Luv Ranjan Exclusive Interview: “Vadh 2 is not a true sequel but more of a thematic one”