Varanasi: Makers unveil Priyanka Chopra Jonas' FIRST LOOK as Mandakini from SS Rajamouli directorial; PICS

The makers of SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film Varanasi have unveiled the first look of Priyanka Chopra Jonas from the film. The first look gives a glimpse of her character, Mandakini. The makers released two striking stills on July 18 to mark Priyanka's birthday, offering the first official look at the actor in the epic action-adventure.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' first look as Mandakini

Varanasi makers took to their social media accounts and released the first look of Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini. They captioned the post on Instagram as, "And there she is… our Mandakini Happy Birthday @priyankachopra.. #VARANASI" along with a heart emoji, expressing their admiration for the star.

Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Varanasi is Rajamouli's first feature since the Oscar-winning RRR. Composer MM Keeravani reunites with the filmmaker for the ambitious project, which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

About the film Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming epic time-travel action adventure that follows a devoted seeker on a perilous journey across time to uncover a lost cosmic artifact of immense power. As he pieces together ancient secrets hidden through the centuries, he gradually realizes that the force guiding his mission has its own far-reaching ambitions.

In addition to playing the lead role, Mahesh Babu has confirmed that he will also portray Lord Rama in one of the film's episodes. The film is being mounted on a massive scale, with more details about the cast yet to be announced. Mahesh Babu plays Rudra and will also portray Lord Rama in one of the film's episodes, while Priyanka essays Mandakini. Prithviraj Sukumaran stars as the primary antagonist, Kumbha.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Beyond the magnum opus, Priyanka is gearing up for Reset, a survival thriller directed by Matt Smukler. Written by Jordan Rawlins, the film also stars Orlando Bloom.

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