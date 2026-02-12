Varun Dhawan recalls Salman Khan’s 'advice, belief meant a lot', boosted his confidence amid Border 2 trolling

Varun Dhawan is currently enjoying the success that followed after his film Border 2 made its debut on the big screens. But the actor was also subjected to a lot of trolling. However, all the negativity came to a standstill after the movie became a box office hit. Recently, Varun recalled Salman Khan’s advice that boosted his morale during the tough times.

Salman Khan called Varun Dhawan amid Border 2 trolling

Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, and Ahan Shetty recently attended a press conference, following the massive success of Border 2. While talking to the audience, Varun went back in time to when he was being trolled for his character in the war film. The Student Of The Year debutant revealed that during the rough patch, Salman Khan called him at night and gave him a piece of advice.

“He (Salman Khan) was just laughing, and he said, ‘Good things are about to come.’ That’s all he told me,” revealed Varun, adding that the superstar’s advice and his belief meant a lot to him. Not just this, when the film became a hit, Salman called again to congratulate Varun. At that time, the Sultan actor told Dhawan that he was happy for him.

“He said, ‘I am proud of you, beta’. That was a defining moment because he doesn’t praise people. He didn’t need to do that, but he did, and it gave me confidence,” stated the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. While addressing the audience, Varun underscored that it’s important for him to talk about the incident and the generosity of Salman because the people who stand for him and support him are very important.

About Border 2

29 years after the release of JP Dutta’s Border, Anurag Singh returned with its sequel, Border 2. Led by Sunny Deol, the movie also starred Varun, along with Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. Moreover, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, and Sonam Bajwa also played key characters in the actioner. After its release, the movie received positive reviews from fans and critics alike, making it a box office success.

