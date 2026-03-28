Varun Dhawan reveals daughter Lara couldn’t walk due to DDH diagnosis: ‘She had to be in a cast for 2.5 months’

Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, were blessed with a baby girl back in June 2024. Nearly 1.5 years after her birth, the couple realised that their daughter Lara had DDH (Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip). In a recent episode of Be A Man, Yaar, the actor revealed that because of that condition, their first child couldn’t walk or run properly. Hence, she had to undergo a procedure and was in a cast for 2.5 months. Read on!

Varun Dhawan talks about his daughter Lara’s DDH diagnosis

Border 2 star Varun Dhawan recently spoke about welcoming his daughter Lara and how he felt responsible like a father when the baby girl was diagnosed with DDH at 1.5 years. Speaking at the podcast, the actor revealed, “My daughter was diagnosed with DDH, in which the hip slips out of the hip socket. Ek pair lamba chota hojaata hai jiski wajah se walk tedi hojaati hai (One leg becomes shorter than the other, which causes an uneven limp while walking). You can't walk or run properly.”

Varun stated that he spoke about his daughter’s condition for educational purposes and wanted to create awareness around it. Sharing more about it, the 38-year-old father shared that due to the condition, kids get Arthritis and slip disc early.

While it is treated very well from birth in the Western world, that level of treatment is not available everywhere in India yet. However, he was able to connect with some accomplished doctors in Mumbai who performed a procedure to put Lara’s hip back.

“But she had to be in a spica cast. That means she had to be in a cast for 2.5 months. Which is extremely difficult. To put her under anaesthesia, and then she woke up in a cast. Now the cast is out. I want to write a book on it,” the emotional parent divulged.

Varun is a hardcore family man. While he makes sure his wife and daughter are safe and sound, he also takes good care of his parents. Recently, at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, the actor came holding hands with his father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, as he received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan share first look of daughter Sipaara from Eid celebration; PIC