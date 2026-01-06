Varun Dhawan fan comments ‘stop doing pathetic movies like…’, Actor replies

Over the past decades, Varun Dhawan has created a special bond with his co-stars. From Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma to Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, he shared the screen with many female stars. But Varun is ‘pretty close’ to his Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star, Janhvi Kapoor. Dhawan also fondly spoke about Kriti, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. Read on!

Varun Dhawan talks about his bond with Janhvi Kapoor and others

Today (January 6, 2026), Varun Dhawan hosted a Q&A session with his fans on X. On the micro-blogging site, the actor responded to several queries from his curious admirers. Among them was a person who inquired, “A co-star who is one of your bestest friends?” Varun was quick to answer the question, most of us would want an answer to.

Speaking his mind, the Student Of The Year debutant stated that he is pretty close to Janhvi Kapoor. For the unknown, Varun and Janhvi worked together in movies like Bawaal and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Further on, Varun stated that Bhediya and Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon is his good friend.

In the same answer, Dhawan also spoke fondly about his Border 2 co-stars, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. Varun wrote, “I’m pretty close to Janhi also Kriti is a good friend. O had a great time working with ahaan and Diljit recently #varunsays.”

Check out Varun’s post:

Varun replies to a fan who asks him to stop doing pathetic movies

Talking about Varun’s work front, he shared screen with Janhvi, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the 2025 rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Later the same year, he made a cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma as Bhediya.

Currently, Varun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Border 2. The patriotic movie is the sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border. Helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the actioner also stars Sunny Deol, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. The film is set to release in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Varun will also be reuniting with his father, filmmaker Varun Dhawan, for the fourth time. The father-son duo is currently working on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

