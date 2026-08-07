Varun Dhawan set to lead YRF's maiden horror film, marking their 2nd collab after Sui Dhaaga; Report

After exploring almost every major genre over the years, Yash Raj Films is finally stepping into horror. Reportedly, the production house has greenlit its first-ever theatrical horror film, with Rocket Boys creator Abhay Pannu attached as both director and writer. The project is expected to go on floors later this year and is currently eyeing a theatrical release in 2027.

Varun Dhawan likely to be the leading man

According to Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan has been locked in to headline the ambitious project. Known for effortlessly switching between commercial entertainers and content-driven films, the actor is now set to explore the horror genre under the YRF banner for the very first time. If reports are to be believed then this will be Varun's second collaboration with the banner.

Abhay Pannu makes his theatrical directorial debut

The film also marks Abhay Pannu's theatrical directorial debut. Following the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, along with collaborating with directors such as Mohit Suri and Sameer Saxena, Abhay Pannu will be spearheading its first venture into horror, which will be produced by Akshaye Widhani under YRF.

With Varun Dhawan leading the cast and YRF exploring an entirely new genre, the untitled horror film is already shaping up to be one of the production house's most anticipated theatrical releases of 2027.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father-filmmaker, David Dhawan. The romantic comedy also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde among others. In May 2026, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Varun Dhawan is in advanced talks for a Hollywood-backed action film by Mortal Kombat producer Lawrence Kasanoff.



Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.



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