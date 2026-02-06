Varun Dhawan’s Filmography Decoded: Steady rise of the actor from Student of the Year to Badlapur, Border 2

Varun Dhawan’s journey in Hindi cinema is a clear reflection of steady growth, smart choices, and a willingness to evolve beyond his early image. Debuting in 2012 with Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year, Varun entered Bollywood as a classic commercial hero, charming, energetic, and clearly positioned for mainstream success. While the film made him instantly popular, it also labelled him as a “naive” actor in the eyes of critics, someone still finding his footing in terms of depth and range.

A turning point came when Varun Dhawan began experimenting with characters that demanded emotional vulnerability and restraint with film such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania rather than loud heroism. Then came Badlapur which marked his transition from a star kid with promise to an actor capable of anchoring complex narratives.

What stands out in Varun’s filmography is his adaptability. He has moved comfortably from romance in Main Tera Hero, intense thriller Badlapur to slice-of-life drama such as Sui Dhaaga, and large-scale action films like Border 2, Baby John, and Dishoom. With each genre shift, his confidence as a performer has grown ten-fold, and so has his command over subtle expressions, body language, and silence, which clearly reflected in his work.

Varun Dhawan’s films that have defined his filmography

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which came out in 2014, was directed by Shashank Khaitan, and starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Varun played Rakesh “Humpty” Sharma, a carefree Delhi boy whose journey from flirtatious charm to emotional maturity highlighted his ease in romance and heartfelt performance in a mainstream entertainer.

Badlapur

Badlapur marked a major shift, revealing a darker, more intense side of the actor. The 2015 film was directed by Sriram Raghavan, featured Varun Dhawan alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, and Yami Gautam. Varun portrayed Raghu, a grief-stricken man consumed by vengeance, delivering a raw, brooding performance that dismantled his romantic-hero image and showcased his dramatic range.

October

October further cemented his growth with a deeply understated performance. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, October starred Varun Dhawan alongside Banita Sandhu. Varun played Dan, a quiet hotel intern whose emotional restraint and silent devotion marked a career-defining, understated performance, firmly establishing his growth as a mature and sensitive actor.

Baby John

Baby John saw him return to mass cinema with maturity. The intense action film marked Varun Dhawan’s return to mass cinema. Directed by Kalees, the film stars Varun Dhawan alongside Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Varun plays a tough, emotionally layered man with a violent past, blending action-hero swagger with restrained intensity.

Border 2

Border 2 signals his entry into large-scale, patriotic storytelling with gravitas. The war film marks Varun Dhawan’s entry into large-scale patriotic cinema. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. Varun plays the real-life Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, bringing emotional depth and seriousness to a high-stakes war narrative rooted in duty and sacrifice. Border 2 added Rs. 3.25 crore to the tally on its second Thursday, bringing the total collection slightly over the Rs. 278 crore net mark at the Indian box office. It is now on the way to cross Rs. 300 crore mark.

From the glossy corridors of Student of the Year to emotionally demanding and physically intense roles, Varun’s evolution reflects an actor who has grown up on screen and continues to push himself with every project.

