Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai locks June 5, 2026 release date after Toxic gets postponed

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an upcoming romantic comedy film starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is now set to release in theatres on June 5, 2026, following the postponement of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Varun Dhawan gives a shoutout to Yash after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai locks June 5 release date

Taking to social media, Varun Dhawan announced that the film will return to its original release date of June 5, 2026. Sharing the update, the actor also gave a shoutout to Yash after Toxic skipped its release date.

In the post, Varun said, “June 5, 2026, in theatres. Thankful to Yash and Maddock Films for helping us reset the calendar, as our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post IPL.”

Here’s the post:

Initially, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was expected to release on June 5. However, due to Toxic being scheduled for a June 4, 2026, release, the team decided to postpone it to June 12, 2026. Later, they even pre-poned it to May 22, 2026. Now, as Toxic has been delayed, the team has reshuffled the schedule once again, returning to the original release date.

Toxic was recently postponed from its June 2026 release following the strong reception it received at CinemaCon, with the makers opting for a wider global rollout.

More about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an upcoming romantic comedy drama starring Varun Dhawan. The film’s first-look glimpse was recently unveiled, showcasing an interesting “double trouble” love story. The video features two babies with different mothers discussing how their fathers share the same name and birthday, leading them to wonder if they are referring to the same person.

Along with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur as co-leads, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Rajesh Kumar, and others in key roles.

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