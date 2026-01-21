Vedang Raina and Akshay Kumar's niece Naomika Saran spotted amid Khushi Kapoor breakup reports

A new on-screen pairing is creating buzz in the B-town. Actor Vedang Raina and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's niece, debutante Naomika Saran were recently spotted at the Maddock Films office, sparking speculation about an upcoming project. Seen carrying scripts, their appearance together has fueled excitement and speculation about a new project that is now said to be in the works.



Vedang and Naomika spotted



Reportedly, Vedang and Naomika arrived at the office for what is believed to be a script reading session. Both actors were seen carrying scripts as they exited the premises, prompting curiosity among onlookers. While Naomika left soon after in her car, Vedang remained inside for a longer period, suggesting that discussions around the project may be at an advanced stage.



About the project



The collaboration is reportedly for a romantic comedy backed by Maddock Films. The yet-untitled project is expected to go on floors by mid-2026 and is described as a light-hearted, contemporary romance aimed at younger audiences. According to reports, the film will reflect a modern, Gen-Z sensibility, aligning well with the screen presence of both actors. This film will mark Naomika Saran’s acting debut. She is the daughter of actor Rinke Khanna and the granddaughter of legendary stars Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.



Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's breakup reports



Separately, unverified reports have also been doing the rounds about Vedang’s personal life. Reports suggest that he and actor Khushi Kapoor may have ended their relationship after nearly two years, following reduced public appearances together in recent months.



Vedang Raina's work front



For Vedang Raina, the project adds to a steadily growing filmography. After making his debut with The Archies in 2023, he received attention for his performance in Jigra, where he starred alongside Alia Bhatt. Reports suggest he came on board for this Maddock Films project after Agastya Nanda exited due to scheduling issues. Vedang is currently shooting for an Imtiaz Ali film and is expected to move on to this romantic comedy later.

