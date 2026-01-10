Veer Pahariya makes first appearance with Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya post breakup from Tara Sutaria: VIDEO

Actors Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria were being showered with immense love by fans ever since they made their relationship public. But recently, reports of them calling it quits made headlines. Now, Veer was spotted returning from a trip alone. However, he was accompanied by his brother, Shikhar Pahariya, and his ladylove, Janhvi Kapoor.

Veer Pahariya makes his first appearance post breakup with Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya recently hit back at trolls who circulated their video from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. But days later, reports of them breaking up started making rounds. Earlier today, January 10, 2026, the Sky Force actor was spotted returning alone from a quick trip. In a video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the young star was spotted at a private airport, racing to get into his car.

Soon after, his brother Shikhar Pahariya and his girlfriend, Janhvi Kapoor, were seen getting into the same vehicle as Veer. Looks like the three of them took a trip together without Tara.

Check it out:

A few weeks ago, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya stood up for themselves on social media, calling out edited videos that were being used to push a negative story about their relationship.

The drama started after the pair attended AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai. When the singer launched into his hit Thodi Si Daaru, Tara hopped on stage to join the fun. The two clearly had a blast, dancing and keeping the crowd hyped. However, a specific clip began circulating that appeared to show the Student of the Year 2 star kissing AP Dhillon, followed immediately by a shot of Veer looking visibly uncomfortable.

It didn't take long for the internet to run with it, with many claiming the Sky Force actor was bothered by the interaction. Tara and Veer eventually had to step in and clear the air, proving that the viral footage was just a clever bit of editing meant to create drama where there was none.

She also penned, “False narratives, “clever editing” and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So, the joke’s on the bullies.”

Veer also joined her and expressed in the comments section that the viral reaction footage of him was taken during another song.

