Veteran actor Prem Chopra admitted to Mumbai hospital, son-in-law drops health update: 'Nothing to worry...'

Veteran actor Prem Chopra was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on November 8 due to chest congestion. After three days of treatment, the actor is reportedly recovering well. His son-in-law recently confirmed the news, assuring reporters that his father-in-law is 'doing fine.'

Speaking to India Today, Vikas Bhalla, Prem Chopra’s son-in-law, said that the actor is currently under medical surveillance. Bhalla highlighted that it's age-related issues and assured that there is nothing to worry about. He said, "It's all age-related and a regular procedure. There is nothing to worry about".

Later, the hospital released an official statement on Chopra's health and mentioned that he is not critical. Doctor Jalil Parker said in a statement, “Prem Chopra ji was admitted to Leelavati Hospital two days ago under his family cardiologist, Dr. Nitin Gokhale. He has a heart issue also, and he also developed a viral infection, a lung infection, for which I am also the treating physician in the same team. He is not in the ICU, he is in the rooms, in the wards, and he is not critical”.

The 89-year-old living legend started his career with Punjabi cinema, making his acting debut in the National Award-winning film Chaudhary Karnail Singh (1960). He soon became a well-known face in Hindi cinema, courtesy of his screen presence and acting skills. Though the actor is best known for negative roles, he also won praise for comedy films. His iconic dialogue from Bobby, "Prem Naam Hai Mera...Prem Chopra!" is still alive among the cinemalovers.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, the actor has accumulated credits in over 300 films, working alongside every top star of his time. Prem Chopra's notable roles include pivotal performances in classics such as Shaheed (1965), Upkar (1967), Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), Bobby (1973), Do Anjaane (1976), Dostana (1980), and Kranti (1981), among several others.

More recently, Prem Ji was seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Emraan Hashmi's Showtime.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Watch: After Deol family, Salman Khan reaches Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital to see Dharmendra