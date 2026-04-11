Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle suffers heart attack, admitted to hospital in critical condition: REPORT

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle is reported to have suffered a heart attack on April 11, 2026. The 92-year-old artist is said to have been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the emergency medical services unit.

According to a report by Lokmat Times, Asha’s condition is reported to be critical. However, her family and the hospital authorities have not commented on the matter as of now.

Asha Bhosle admitted to private hospital suffering from cardiac arrest

As per Mid-Day, the doctor treating Asha Bhosle confirmed that the singer has been admitted to the hospital. She said, “I can only confirm that she is admitted. I can’t give any other health update.” However, she did not disclose details about what caused the cardiac arrest.

Singer Asha Bhosle is undoubtedly one of the most illustrious voices in Indian cinema, with a prestigious career that has made her a legend in the industry. Initially starting her career in the shadow of her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, she carved her own space with a distinct style that was bold, playful, and incredibly versatile.

Asha’s collaboration with OP Nayyar paved the way for iconic songs like Aao Huzoor Tumko, Isharon Isharon Mein Dil Lenewale, Kajra Mohabbat Wala, and many more. Later, her songs, composed by her late husband RD Burman , also captured the hearts of music lovers, including Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, O Mere Sona Re Sona, and others.

The sudden health scare has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with many expressing concern over the legendary singer’s well-being. Known for her immense contribution to Indian music, Asha Bhosle has remained an iconic figure for decades, and news about her health has deeply affected her admirers.

Considering her age and current condition, doctors are said to be closely monitoring her health.

Coming to her personal life, Asha Bhosle was initially married to Ganpatrao Bhosle, with whom she had three children. However, after a few years of marriage and reported mistreatment at her in-laws’ home, the couple separated.

Later, the singer married musician RD Burman in 1980, which was the second marriage for both of them.

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