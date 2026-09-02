VIBE Trailer Review: Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava turn reluctant heroes with Preity G Zinta leading them

The much-awaited trailer of Kunal Kemmu starrer VIBE is finally here, and it packs an unusual mix of high-octane action, friendship and, irreverent comedy. Written and directed by Kemmu, VIBE follows two ordinary friends who are suddenly thrown into an extraordinary situation when the country faces a major threat.

VIBE trailer promises action, comedy, and chaos

The film trailer introduces Hardik, played by Kunal Kemmu, and Bugs, portrayed by Sparsh Shrivastava. The two inseparable friends find themselves selected for a dangerous task. While Hardik seems desperate to stay away from heroics, Bugs is far more willing to embrace the challenge, creating the central comic dynamic between the duo.

Preity G Zinta takes on the role of Madam H, the powerful figure responsible for sending the unlikely pair into action. Her character appears determined to protect the nation and pushes the two friends to overcome their fears and shortcomings. The role also marks a different on-screen avatar for Zinta, combining authority with the film’s quirky humour.

Check out the VIBE trailer below:



About the film VIBE

From sharp one-liners and chaotic situations to energetic chase sequences and peppy music, the trailer establishes the action-comedy film as a full-fledged theatrical entertainer. The friendship between Hardik and Bugs remains at the heart of the story, with their questionable decisions and contrasting personalities driving much of the comedy. The film also features Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in pivotal roles.

When and where to watch VIBE?

Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the Drongo Films banner, VIBE is slated for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026.





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