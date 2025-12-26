Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate first Christmas as parents with Sunny Kaushal, share adorable pic

Katrina Kaif celebrated Christmas this year with extra joy as she marked the festival for the first time as a mother. The actor shared a warm family picture from her Mumbai home, featuring husband Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and her brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Calling it a “Merry, Merry Christmas,” Katrina gave fans a rare glimpse into their intimate celebrations.

The cozy selfie shows the family gathered in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. All four are seen wearing red-and-white Santa hats. Katrina, dressed in a bright red outfit, smiles at the camera with her hand resting on Vicky’s shoulder. Vicky strikes a playful pose in sunglasses, while Sunny and Sebastian add to the festive mood with cheerful expressions. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, “Love joy and peace to all… It’s a Merry Merry Christmas!” This post also marks Katrina’s first Instagram update since embracing motherhood.

First Christmas after welcoming their baby boy

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November this year. Announcing the news last month, the couple had shared a heartfelt note that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” Several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Karan Johar, congratulated the couple.

The couple, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, have largely kept their personal life private. This Christmas post stood out as a rare and emotional moment, reflecting how the festival held special meaning for them as first-time parents.

Here’s what Vicky Kaushal has said about becoming a father

In a recent interview with GQ India, Vicky opened up about fatherhood and described it as a deeply grounding experience. He said, “Every day, a new emotion hits. You surrender to this in a way you’ve never surrendered to anything.” He added, “It’s a feeling I can’t put into words, and wasn’t prepared for.”

Speaking later at a college festival, Vicky shared another honest reflection, saying, “It’s just been a month. I am also figuring out what it means to become a father, but I can tell you it’s the most magical feeling.”

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal delivered one of India’s highest-grossing films of 2025 with Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas.

