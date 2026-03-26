Vicky Kaushal brings the house down by grooving to Tauba Tauba at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026; Video

Vicky Kaushal brought his swag and charisma to the fifth edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, hosted on March 25, 2026. At the coveted award ceremony, the actor was honored with the Danube Properties Dubai Best Actor Male (Popular Choice) award. When he arrived on stage to receive his award, the audience unanimously requested him to perform on Tauba Tauba. And like a ‘Biba Munda’, he gave an entertaining performance. Check it out!

Vicky Kaushal performs on Tauba Tauba at PSSI Awards 2026

The handsome hunk of B-town, Vicky Kaushal, took over the red carpet looking dapper in a designer suit. Even though there were multiple shades of browns and greens in his attire, he managed to pull off the attire like a boss.

Another thing he aced at the event was recreating the hook step of his popular song, Tauba Tauba, from the film, Bad Newz. As he came on stage to receive the Best Actor award, Kaushal performed on the peppy number, leaving the audience wanting for more.

Check out the clips below:

Just like Vicky, Kriti Sanon also made a stylish appearance at the red-carpet event. The National Award-winning actress was honored with the Best Actor trophy for her impressive role in the movie, Tere Ishk Mein. After receiving the accolade last night, the actress took to social media to express her gratitude.

Sharing multiple pictures of herself in a stunning designer green gown, the Cocktail 2 actress penned, “Ishk went Green for the night. Thank you @pinkvilla for honouring me with Best Actor- Female for Tere Ishk Mein! Love you @aanandlrai sir!”

Talking about the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 5, it was held in JW Marriott, Mumbai, on Wednesday. While singer Shaan performed some of his iconic numbers for the star-studded audience, hosts Neha Dhupia, Riteish Deshmukh, and Karan Tacker entertained the audience.

Among the stars who came dressed in their finest ensembles were Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Arjun Rampal, Vaani Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Shefali Shah, Dino Morea, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi, and others. At the gala, David Dhawan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: PICS: Kriti Sanon grateful for winning Best Actor Award at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: 'Ishk went Green...'