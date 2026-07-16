Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 'jaan' Katrina Kaif's birthday with cake and hugs; Check out his heartwarming wish

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif turned 43 today. To mark her special day, husband Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable picture on social media that says everything about their bond. The Chhaava actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of him wrapping Katrina in his arms while holding a piece of cake in one hand. The actor captioned it with "Jaan Ka Janamdin (with red hearts)."

In the shared picture, both Katrina and Vicky can be seen dressed casually, prioritising comfort over fashion. Katrina opted for a white top under a denim jacket, while Vicky can be seen in a white shirt. The couple shared a smile with their eyes closed while hugging each other, as birthday balloons and a “Happy Birthday Katrina" banner filled the background.

Both Katrina and Vicky have kept their personal life private so far. The couple was married in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Fondly called 'Vickat', the power couple is parenting a baby boy, Vihaan Kaushal, who was born in November, 2025.

Ever since their marriage, Katrina Kaif had been busy with her personal life. She was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, where the actress shared the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi. It will be interesting to see when the diva finally decides to make her comeback.

Coming to Vicky Kaushal's work front, he was last seen in Chhaava, which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. Currently, the actor is busy in the production of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Soon after wrapping the ambitious romantic drama, the actor will head on to prep for his magnum opus, Mahavatar.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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