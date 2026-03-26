Vicky Kaushal eager to watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge, heaps praise on Aditya Dhar: ‘He got a great cast’

It’s been days since Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge released in cinemas, and the positive remarks are continuously flooding social media. While several celebs have already watched the mass entertainer and reviewed the spy-thriller, Vicky Kaushal is yet to enjoy the blockbuster film on 70 mm. However, he congratulated the team for receiving immense love from the audience. Read on!

Vicky Kaushal is excited to watch Dhurandhar The Revenge

Amid work commitments, film shoots, and public appearances, Vicky Kaushal hasn’t got the time to sit back, relax, and enjoy Aditya Dhar’s latest creation, Dhurandhar The Revenge. However, during a media interaction in Delhi, the actor told IANS that he is looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

The Chhaava actor expressed, “Very happy to see how Dhurandhar is doing. I loved the first part; I'm yet to watch the second part. But Aditya Dhar is a great filmmaker. He got a great cast together. And I'm so happy that everyone is receiving so much love for the film, and I can’t wait to catch this as soon as I return to Bombay.”

Dhurandhar The Revenge vs Bhooth Bangla

Both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge succeeded in wreaking havoc at the box office. Part 2 continues to attract the audience to cinemas, steadily increasing its cash flow. Looking at the rising business of the film, fans speculate it will impact the box office collection of other upcoming films like Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, releasing on April 10, 2026.

But Akshay Kumar is positive that his upcoming fantasy horror movie will show a positive trend. While talking to IANS, the actor said, “Three weeks is usually sufficient, and here we are talking about 21 days. This is good for the industry and also gives you opportunities to do more interviews. If films don’t perform, there would be no platform for such interactions.”

He further added that while Dhurandhar 2 is an adult action movie, Bhooth Bangla is for kids and families. Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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