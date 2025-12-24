Vicky Kaushal remembers 21-year-old war hero Arun Khetarpal ahead of Agastya Nanda's Ikkis release: 'Jab sher maidaan me...'

Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, is slated to be released in theaters on January 1, 2026. Ahead of the film’s big-screen release, the makers have unveiled an emotional video featuring Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal recalls 21-year-old legend Arun Khetarpal ahead of Ikkis release

In a video recently shared by the makers, Vicky Kaushal appears visibly moved as he remembers the 21-year-old martyr Arun Khetarpal. The actor says, “Ikkis, iss umar main lagta hain ke, zindagi toh abhi shuru hui hain. College, dost-yaar, parivaar, shayad aap bhi wahi kar rahe hain. Magar real-life heroes, 21 ke umar main, hum sab se alag hain. Absolute legend.”

(Twenty-one, at this age, it feels like life has only just begun. College, friends, family, maybe you’re doing the same things too. But real-life heroes, at the age of 21, are different from all of us.)

“Army mein 21 saal ke jawaan roz ye zindagi jeete hain. Waqt yeh shatir cheez hain, jo kisi ke liye nahi rukta. Magar jab sher maidaan main utarta hain, ithihaas badlta hain. Ikkis ke umar main lagta hain, life toh abhi shuru hua hain, but real-life heroes, they don’t necessarily agree. Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, woh Ikkis ka tha, Ikkis ka rahega.”

(Twenty-one-year-olds in the army live this life every day. Time is a cunning thing; it waits for no one. But when a lion steps onto the battlefield, history changes. At the age of twenty-one, it feels like life has only just begun, but real-life heroes don’t necessarily agree. Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was 21, and he will forever remain 21.)

Watch the video feat Vicky Kaushal here

Ikkis is an upcoming historical action drama starring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. The film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centers on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

Based on the true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, the film highlights his bravery, sacrifice, and the harsh realities of war.

Apart from Agastya Nanda, the movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mansi Chawla, Simar Bhatia, Ekavali Khanna, Shree Bishnoi, and several others in key roles.

Vicky Kaushal’s next movie

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in a lead role in Chhaava. The epic historical action film featured him as Chhatrapati Sambhaji and was based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie also starred Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Kaushal is set to appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the romantic action film Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.