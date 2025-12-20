Vicky Kaushal says ‘better at changing diapers than acting’, adds it was ‘tough’ to leave son for outstation gig

Vicky Kaushal recently became a first-time father to his and Katrina Kaif’s son. With just over a month since he was welcomed by their family, things are very new for the couple who are known to have been long waiting for a baby to grow their family. In a new comment shared during an acceptance speech, the actor was quoted as expressing how happy he was about the changes in his life and that his son’s birth had made him better at changing diapers than acting, inciting laughter from the audience.

Vicky Kaushal shares experiences with newborn son

During an appearance for an NDTV event, the actor received the award for his performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava. While accepting the trophy, he shared, “Thank you, this is for my family and my little one who has come in as a blessing… Ye pehli baar hai jo mai shehar chhodhke aaya hu after becoming a father, and it was very tough (This is the first time I’ve left the city after becoming a father, and it was very tough)." Despite being difficult, the star shared that he's sure that when his son grows up to watch him winning, he'd be proud of his dad.

Adding how it has been a new experience for him to have an infant in his home, the actor shared, “It is too new to feel any challenges. It's all magical right now. It's all very blissful right now… I don’t know mai shabdon mein nahi baiyan kar sakta ke kya feeling hai (I can’t describe the feeling in words). There are all sorts of objectives that I can say, but it's just a very special feeling, and, truly, God has been very kind. The family is very happy, and this one is for my entire family and especially for him.” Vicky went on to say that he is “better at changing diapers than acting.”

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. They announced it via a joint social media post featuring a teddy bear and a baby carriage. While the name of the child has been kept private for the time being, fans are more than happy that the duo has grown their family.

