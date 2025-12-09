Vicky Kaushal shares selfie with new mommy Katrina Kaif, celebrating 4th wedding anniversary 

It's a big day for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as the couple celebrates their fourth wedding anniversary today. Marking the special day, the Chhaava actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture with his partner, Katrina Kaif. Sharing a cute selfie, Vicky wrote, “Celebrating today...blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us.”

Interestingly, it is the first ever picture of Katrina Kaif after she gave birth to a baby boy this year. The motherly glow is quite visible on Kat’s face. She looked effortlessly charming in her no-makeup natural look. In the shared picture, the actress can be seen smiling at the camera, while Vicky is holding her in his hand and looking at her with passionate love.

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a destination wedding ceremony on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. They dated for a couple of years before taking the big step of marriage in their life. The power couple welcomed their first child on November 7, 2025. Making an official announcement on becoming parents, Vicky and Kat shared a collaborative post on Instagram and captioned it with, “Blessed (with a red heart).” The poster they shared had the text written, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7 November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the Sriram Raghavan-directed film Merry Christmas, where she shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. She is currently enjoying her motherhood phase. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal delivered his first Rs. 500 crore plus blockbuster this year, with Chhaava. He is next sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The actor is set to begin the preparations for his next tentpole film, Mahavatar, soon, where he will be seen playing Lord Parasuram on the big screen.

