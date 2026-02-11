Vicky Kaushal to join Mahavatar right after Love and War? Actor eyes physically challenging role post SLB film

Everyone has their eyes on Vicky Kaushal’s next steps. Following the success of Chhava, the star has confirmed his appearance in Love & War, for which he’s been filming alongside real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. As for his project after that, the 37-year-old will be working on Mahavatar, which is reportedly eyeing a release next year. The latest update from Mid-Day has revealed that the star would hop onto the pre-production prep for the film following the completion of his filming on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Vicky Kaushal gears up for Parshurama role, going on floors in October 2026

It is known that Stree fame Amar Kaushik’s Mahavatar will star Vicky Kaushal in the lead role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. While the excitement for the release has only just begun, the filming is still many months away. An insider has revealed that the delay may be because of his ongoing work, “The actor cannot begin his physical prep as he is currently shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, in which he sports an athletic look.”

As to where it goes from here, the source also shared the plans to set into the mythological portrayal by working on his physique, and here’s the schedule known so far: “For Mahavatar, he will need to build a heavy frame like that of a wrestler, complete with a rugged look and long, matted hair. After Love & War reaches the finish line in April, the actor will adopt a new diet plan and workout regime to attain the required look.”

Director Amar Kaushik searches for a female lead in Mahavatar

Right now, it seems that the producer Dinesh Vijan and the filmmaker are focusing on the set building and other aspects of the story while awaiting the lead actor to join filming. Previously, it was rumored that Deepika Padukone would step in as the female star of the film, which has since been termed ‘baseless’. Hence, the hunt for the actor’s counterpart continues.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2: Vicky Kaushal to join Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming actioner? Here’s what we know