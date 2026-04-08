VIDEO: Injured Arbaaz Khan spotted outside hospital with wife Sshura Khan and son Arhaan

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan was photographed outside the Hinduja Hospital on April 8, 2026. What appeared to be a regular visit originally seems to be more as the actor was papped with a sling on his arm. It is not known whether the actor was recently injured and what kind of injury it is. It is suspected that the star suffered a fracture, but the details of this remain unknown at the moment. Neither Khan nor his family has confirmed or denied the speculations.

Arbaaz Khan gets papped outside Mumbai hospital with a sling on his arm

During a visit to the hospital on Wednesday, the actor was papped in Khar, Mumbai, as he entered his vehicle after a doctor’s visit. Accompanying him were his wife, Sshura Khan, and son, Arhaan Khan. The star did not stop for any comments on his health or pose for the cameras. He swiftly exited the premises and stepped into his car with his partner and older son in tow.

Check out the video below:

Earlier this year, veteran actor Salim Khan, father to Arbaaz, Sohail, and Salman Khan, was admitted to the hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in February 2026, remaining in the Intensive Care Unit for a few days after being moved to a private room later.

Updates regarding his treatment in Mumbai, where he underwent treatment including Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) and his temporary and precautionary ventilator support, were shared by the medical professionals at the center. Later, the Khan family deterred them from giving away any personal details to the press without their approval. He was then discharged in March and appeared alongside his family to wave to the awaiting fans at the residence on the occasion of Eid.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz married his second wife, Sshura, on December 24, 2023, following his divorce from Malaika Arora. The two share a daughter named Sipaara Khan, who was born on October 5, 2025.

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