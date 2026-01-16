VIDEO: Kiara Advani sings birthday song for 'Saraayah’s favourite human' Sidharth Malhotra with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday, January 16, 2026, and the occasion became even more special thanks to a heartfelt gesture from his wife, Kiara Advani. The actress shared a glimpse of their intimate birthday celebrations at home along with their close friends from the film industry. Kiara penned an adorable birthday wish and posted a birthday video on her social media account.

Kiara Advani's birthday wish for Sidharth Malhotra



Taking to her Instagram handle, the Toxic actress posted a carousel featuring a picture of Sidharth, a beautifully designed birthday cake, and a video of her singing the classic birthday song “Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye” for him. In the clip, Sidharth can be seen smiling adorably as Kiara serenades him, joined by their close friends including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Amritpal Singh Bindra among others, who were present at the celebration.

In her birthday caption, Kiara called Sidharth as “Saraayah’s favourite human.” Kiara wrote, “Saraayah’s favourite human and the most beautiful one- inside out. Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one. Happy Birthday, husband.” She also posted a photo of his birthday cake. The two-tiered cake had a cake topper of “Happy Birthday Love” along with three golden macarons. The lower cake tier had “Saraayah’s Papa” and “Daddy Cool” written on it along with a Superman logo. This is Sidharth’s first birthday since the birth of their baby daughter, Saraayah.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra embraced parenthood last year



Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a baby girl in July 2025 and revealed her name a few months later. Since then, both actors have occasionally spoken about how life has changed for them as new parents. Sidharth has previously shared that his daughter is now the “superstar” of the house.

