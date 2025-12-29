Video: Salman Khan makes Bhel Puri exclusively for Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia at his farmhouse, they call it ‘Bhauchi Bhel’

Salman Khan is a superstar, an icon, and ‘kisi ka bhai, kisi ki jaan’. But above all, he is a humble soul who can go to any extent to make his people feel special and loved. Well, he proved it once again when he did ‘swag se swagat’ of his guests at his Panvel farmhouse on his birthday. In a video shared by Genelia Deshmukh, Khan can be seen serving delicious bhel to Riteish Deshmukh and others. Check it out!

Salman Khan puts together bhel for guests on his birthday

Nothing can beat Salman Khan’s magnetic aura. He is not just a crowd pleaser, but also a lovely friend and a jolly host. At his 60th birthday bash, hosted at his farmhouse outside Mumbai, the bhaijaan of Bollywood made sure to spend ample time with his guests. Not just that, he also took over the bhel counter and put together a delicious bowl of the snack.

Just now, actress Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of the Tiger actor showcasing his cooking skills. In the short clip, Khan can be seen making a bowl of bhel puri for his dear friend Riteish Deshmukh. Upon being served the snack from Bollywood’s superstar himself, the Deshmukh couple calls it ‘Bhauchi Bhel.’

Looking at Khan’s humbleness, Genelia was highly impressed. Hence, she wrote in the caption, “There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time, he serves the absolutely delicious ‘भाऊंची भेळ’. We love you!”

Check out the video below:

For those unaware, Salman recently hosted a grand celebration at his Panvel farmhouse to mark his 60th birthday. Almost all of B-town, including Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Mika Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and others, arrived.

They were joined by the Khan family, including Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura, who came with their daughter. Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Nirvan Khan, Arhaan Khan, and others also attended the bash.

