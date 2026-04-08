VIDEOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and Riteish Deshmukh head to Jamnagar to celebrate Anant Ambani’s birthday

The son of business magnates Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, is turning another year older, and Bollywood is gearing up to make it a worthwhile celebration. On April 8, 2026, many actors were spotted flying from the private Kalina airport to Jamnagar, Gujarat, to commemorate the philanthropist’s 31st birthday. Among those spotted were King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh, who has been enjoying the fruits of his hard work. Joining them were young stars Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda.

Bollywood arrives for Anant Ambani’s birthday party in Jamnagar

Putting their stylish feet forward, the actors waved to the paparazzi while flying off to Jamnagar. Ranveer Singh, who has hit it out of the park with his action films, Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, donned a comfortable but edgy outfit, dressing in an oversized white shirt and loose black pants. With slicked back hair and boxy sunglasses covering his face, the actor smiled for the cameras before heading off for his flight.

Shah Rukh Khan kept it casual and cool in a plain white T-shirt. He was joined by his wife, Gauri Khan, son AbRam, and their pet dog. The Bollywood superstar beat the sun with a black bandana tied to his head, covering it up. His bodyguards made way for the star and tried to keep the filming to a minimum as he walked by.

Salman Khan was spotted making his way to the birthday bash as well, sporting a black ensemble outfit. Moreover, Riteish Deshmukh was also seen flying off to Jamnagar.

Ananya Panday stepped out in a white tank top and jeans combo with some flats. She let her bangs do the talking for her, smiling away. Shanaya Kapoor also dressed down for her flight with a navy polo top and white bottoms, swiftly entering the airport. Adding to the young blood at the event, actor Agastya Nanda was also spotted stepping out of his car.

More artists papped at the airport include filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the newly married couple, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben. Anant Ambani will turn 31 on April 10, 2026.

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