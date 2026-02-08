Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s son Agni Dev Chopra breaks his silence on the PSL controversy: “I have not...”

Agni Dev Chopra, the son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, recently found himself at the center of online speculation after reports claimed he had registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 auction. The rumors gained momentum after a player list on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s official website mentioned his name as a US associate player. However, the cricketer has now firmly dismissed the claims, calling them “fake and misleading,” and clarified that he has no association with the Pakistan-based T20 league.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's son on PSL participation controversy

Taking to his Instagram Stories to address the controversy, Agni Dev issued a statement to put an end to the speculation. “Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation,” he wrote, urging people not to fall prey to misinformation.

Agni Dev played Indian domestic cricket until 2025 and featured in major tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Representing Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy Plate division during the 2023-24 season, he emerged as the tournament’s highest run-scorer. In a historic feat, he became the first cricketer in first-class history to score centuries in each of his first four matches. He has earned significant recognition for his exploits in the domestic cricket before shifting his focus to the United States.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Agni Dev is eligible to represent USA cricket, which explains why his name may have been mistakenly linked to the PSL as an overseas associate player. By categorically denying the reports, he has reiterated that his immediate priority lies in building his career within the American cricket system and staying focused on his long-term professional ambitions.

