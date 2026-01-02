Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Dear Comrade plans Hindi remake, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Pratibha Ranta eyed as leads

It seems Karan Johar already has his next big project in place. Following the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Dharma Productions is said to be gearing up for the Hindi remake of the famed Telugu film, Dear Comrade, and as per Mid-Day’s report, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pratibha Ranta are being looked at for the lead roles.

All about Dear Comrade's Hindi remake

It is known that the Karan Johar-led production house bought rights for the Hindi remake of the famed Telugu-language film six years ago, right after its release and during its path to success. Now, many years later, the talks are reportedly on for the production to proceed, with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Laapataa Ladies star Pratibha Ranta joining talks to lead the project.

Sources close to the development have said, "Dharma has been keen on revisiting Dear Comrade for a while, but the idea was always to crack the right casting and tone. Siddhant brings the intensity required for the male lead, which became a hit with people after Dhadak 2 [2025]. Pratibha fits the emotional arc of the female protagonist beautifully. She was in talks with the studio for another project and is a good fit for this as well."

Receiving mixed responses at the box office, Dear Comrade did end up becoming a favorite among the fans of the leads, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who found love for themselves. It is said that the Bharat Kamma directorial’s Hindi version will retain the emotional core of the original film. However, the adaptation will be aimed at a pan-India audience. With a sensitive subject in place, Dharma is believed to be moulding it to fit today’s world. "This is not being treated as a routine remake. The idea is to reimagine Dear Comrade for a new audience without diluting what made the original special," the source added.

Dear Comrade original

In 2019, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spearheaded the release of Dear Comrade. A story about an aggressive man and a cricketer woman who reunite as adults after a brief childhood encounter. They fall in love, but his anger clashes with her idea of romance, and they butt heads repeatedly. After separating and reuniting multiple times, she begins talks for an arranged marriage and faces the possibility of losing him forever. The film covers the many hurdles they must overcome to finally get together.

