Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Wedding: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon wish a lifetime of love to newlyweds

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s union was celebrated across the country. Even though they predominantly work in the South Indian film industry, the actors have made their debut and friends in Bollywood. Hence, several B-town celebs, including Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Karan Johar, and Rakul Preet Singh, congratulated the couple on their wedding. Check it out!

B-town celebs congratulate Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally stepped into the next phase of their lives as husband and wife. After the couple dropped dreamy pictures from their Udaipur wedding, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish them well. Among them was new mom Kiara Advani, who penned, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness.”

She was joined by her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, who reposted Rashmika’s photo album and expressed, “Wishing you two the absolute best for this lovely new chapter. Cheers!”

Next up was Kriti Sanon, who got emotional watching the images of the couple’s union. In her long post, she wrote, “Uff, so much love and happiness in this frame. Congratulations you two. Rashu, I am so happy for you my love, that smile with teary eyes made me emo! You’re one of the most pure-hearted people I have ever met and you deserve all the happiness and more my friend. Sending you both a big hug.”

Rashmika’s Chhaava co-star, Vicky Kaushal, wasn’t behind in wishing the couple. In his note, the Bollywood actor wrote, “God bless you both with a life full of love, happiness, and joy.” Rakul Preet Singh, who has worked in the South, also opined, “May your hearts always stay connected and your home be filled with peace and joy.” Tamannaah Bhatia also wished the couple a lifetime of happiness and joy together.

B-town filmmaker, Karan Johar, was also elated about the wedding of Virosh. Hence, he also took to his Instagram Stories to share his love and blessings for the newlyweds.

After their traditional wedding ceremony, Rashmika and Vijay are expected to host a star-studded wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. Stay tuned!

