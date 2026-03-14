Vijay Sethupathi reveals WHY he starred in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan: ‘He's very confident...’

With his mass entertainer Jawan, filmmaker Altee blurred the lines between the South and Hindi film industry. He brought together an impressive ensemble cast and created a National Award-winning movie. While the entertainment industry applauded Vijay’s performance as Kaalie Gaikwad, the actor joined the movie's cast only because of his love and respect for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. Read on!

Vijay Sethupathi on joining Jawan for SRK and Atlee

With his Hindi debut, director Atlee joined the list of ace Bollywood filmmakers. He pulled off an interesting and impressive casting coup and wreaked havoc at the box office in 2023. But since he has worked with South star Vijay Sethupathi, the actor agreed to play a striking antagonist, Kalee Gaikwad, in the film. Another reason for Vijay joining the cast was Shah Rukh Khan.

While talking to Variety India, Sethupathi admitted that he likes the way Atlee makes his films. “He knows where the scene or shot should rise and how to make it engaging, and he’s very confident about his scenes. So, I like the way he works. And then, obviously, it was about Shah Rukh, sir. That’s all. Just for them only, I did that film,” the Merry Christmas actor divulged.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Atlee revealed that Jawan was made only for Shah Rukh Khan. The director told us, “Jawan is only made for SRK. I didn't have a second thought about who was going to do it.”

Having said that, he added that the only person he interacted with in relation to the film was Vijay. “He is like a brother to me, and we are very serious about what we do in life. So, he was very supportive and always a backbone to me. We shared a lot of stuff on Jawan, what is happening on Jawan; But it is purely made for Shah Rukh,” the filmmaker added.

On the work front, Vijay will be seen in his upcoming series, Muthu Alias Kaattaan, which Shah Rukh Khan is set to take over the big screens with King.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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