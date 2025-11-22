Vijay Varma opens up about Fatima Sana Shaikh having a seizure while filming Gustaakh Ishq: 'Vulnerable and helpless'

Vijay Varma recently opened up about an unsettling experience on the sets of Manish Malhotra’s upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq, one that left a lasting emotional impact on him. During a late-night shoot, his co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has publicly spoken about living with epilepsy, suffered a sudden seizure. Although Fatima had previously briefed Vijay and the crew about her condition, explaining what steps to take if such a situation ever arose, Vijay admitted that he had not fully grasped the seriousness of it until he saw it unfold in front of him.

Fatima Sana Shaikh gave rumored beau Vijay Varma the scare of a lifetime

In an interview with Mashable India, Vijay recalled hearing an abrupt, unfamiliar sound near pack-up time. Instinctively, he rushed toward it, only to find Fatima in the midst of a seizure. He described the moment as one where he felt “vulnerable and helpless,” suddenly confronted with the intensity of the situation. Thankfully, they remembered Fatima’s earlier instructions; the team quickly cleared a nearby bed, ensured she could lie down safely, and gave her adequate space so the seizure could pass without injury. Vijay remained by her side throughout, trying to offer whatever support he could during the frightening episode.

After the seizure subsided, Vijay accompanied Fatima back to the hotel and made sure she was alright. Later, Fatima explained to him that seizures often leave her with no memory of what transpired. She also spoke about how frequently such episodes are misunderstood by people who lack awareness about epilepsy, which can lead to fear or misinterpretation.

For Vijay, witnessing the incident firsthand not only deepened his respect for Fatima’s strength but also strengthened their personal bond. He said it made him feel a sense of protectiveness toward her.

Gustaakh Ishq, directed by Vibhu Puri and starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi, releases on November 28.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma call it quits after years of dating; details inside