Vikrant Massey says 2024 retirement update was misconstrued, reflects on missing son's first words: 'Was facing severe burnout'

Vikrant Massey shocked his fans when he penned a note stating it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. Upon reading this in 2024, people thought the actor was retiring from acting to fulfil his duties as a husband and father. But now, the star says that his post was misunderstood. He also recalled missing his son saying ‘papa’ for the first time. Read on!

Vikrant Massey clarifies about his retirement post

In a recent chat with Times Now, Vikrant Massey clarified that the post he dropped on December 2, 2024, was misconstrued due to the word limit on the social media platform. The National Award-winning actor expressed that he tried to fit all the information into the limited number of words allowed on X (formerly Twitter). But not all of it came across.

“A lot of it was misconstrued. I just wanted to take a break. I was facing a severe burnout at that time,” revealed the 12th Fail actor. In February 2024, Vikrant and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, were blessed with a baby boy. At that time, he was juggling between caring for his family and fulfilling his work commitments. The pressure of work was so much that he regretted missing his son saying ‘papa’ for the first time.

Around that time, he was working on four movies at once. “It is tough as is, but as artists, as actors, we are spending ourselves, mentally, emotionally. So, it makes you tired,” he expressed. Massey further revealed that during the seven-month hiatus, he saw all his films. This is when he realised that if he really wants to take himself to the next level, he will have to better himself as an actor.

In his 2024 post, the actor expressed gratitude for the phenomenal work that came his way. Having said that, he added that moving forward, he realised it’s time to recalibrate and go back home.

“As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted,” the Haseen Dillruba actor noted in his post.

On the work front, Vikrant will be next seen in O’ Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The Vishal Bhardwaj film will hit cinemas on February 13, 2026.

