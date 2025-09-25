Vikrant Massey shares MAJOR UPDATE on Dostana 2 with Lakshya Lalwani: ‘Shooting somewhere in Europe’

Ever since Karan Johar first announced Dostana 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. The first part still remains among the top favorites of the fans. But after the sequel was paused due to an alleged spat between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, fans were left disheartened. Looks like the wait is soon going to be over, as Vikrant Massey has confirmed his presence in the sequel.

Vikrant Massey confirms his role in Dostana 2

Talking to Times Now, Vikrant Massey has confirmed being a part of Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. He further added that fans will get to see him in a completely new avatar in the film. The film, which was earlier announced with Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani and Kartik Aaryan, will now see Vikrant Massey instead of the Chandu Champion star. Also, the leading lady has not been finalised yet.

Confirming the project, the Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan star said, “You will see me doing that soon. I think this news is already out. I don’t know why I’m not talking. I’m doing Dostana 2. I’m doing my first Dharma movie." He also shared that the film will present him in a new avatar. “Usme you will see me wearing good designer clothes. Karan (Johar) sir will make sure that I wear good clothes, and I wear those fancy sunglasses. Shooting somewhere in Europe," he said.

Vikrant Massey talks about the female lead in the movie

If you are wondering who the female lead will be, then Massey revealed that he is not going to reveal that. It will be better if KJo reveals it in the form of a big announcement. He did, however, confirm his male co-star Lakshya’s role in the film. “Lakshya is a part of the movie. But let the girl be a surprise," he said.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported in May that Dostana 2 makers will cast a debutant actress as the lead alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Vikrant Massey. A source told us, “Dostana 2 has been in development at Dharma for a while, and the makers have cracked a perfect script that can carry the franchise forward in a progressive manner. Dostana 2 will feature Vikrant Massey with Lakshya, and will mark the launch pad of a debutant as the female lead. The makers are aiming to take the film on floors in January 2026, and release it at the end of next year."

