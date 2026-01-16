Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma add second 38 crore Alibug property to net worth, here’s all we know

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been jetting in and out of Mumbai for years amid each of their busy schedules. The sportsman and the actress seem to have settled base in the United Kingdom amid rumors of building a life for themselves and their children there; however, they keep adding new properties to their kitty back home. According to new reports, the couple has just bought a new lavish property in Alibaug for a whopping 37.86 crore rupees.

Details about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s newly bought property

As per the registration details acquired by CRE Matrix, the duo has purchased two land parcels measuring 1.474 hectares and 0.627 hectares each in Alibaug, near to their earlier acquisition in the same area. The previous one was bought about 4 years ago and is said to have a home on the land. The purchase of the new property has not been specified so far, as per the documents observed this week. Moreover, the total purchase price of close to 38 crore rupees also involves a stamp duty of Rs 2.27 crore and Rs 30,000 as registration fee. It is said that the land deal was done on January 13, 2026.

The total area obtained is said to be 21,010 square meters, with one plot of 14,740 square meters and the other of 6,270 square meters. Situated in the Zirad village near Awas Beach in Alibaug, Raigad district in Maharashtra, the purpose of the purchase is unknown at the moment. Sonali Amit Rajput is reportedly the seller, while Samira Land Assets Private Limited has been listed as the confirming party as per Mid-Day. Back in 2022, the couple obtained a total of 7.45 acres of land across 2 plots with a payment of Rs 19.24 crore being made alongside a Rs 1.15 crore stamp duty in the similar area of Alibaug.

The star couple was recently seen going to Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan in early December, and then spent some time in Alibaug. They then reportedly went back to spend time together with their kids and were spotted ringing in the New Year together.

