Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma review Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, share special message for Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been creating new records at the box office ever since its release. The Aditya Dhar-directed film has proved its domination in every sense. So far, many actors from the industry have praised the movie, and now the power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, have also shared their review on social media.

The Bollywood actress appreciated Band Baaja Baaraat co-star Ranveer's 'flawless performance' in the movie. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka wrote, "What a fantastic film you've made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make an almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker @ranveersingh You seized a once-in- a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance @actormaddy @rampal72 @therakeshbedi sir and each and every fantastic actor in the film - Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you. Many congratulations to everyone behind this one."

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's story here:

On the other hand, star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli said that he had never seen a film like this made in India. The 37-year-old even mentioned how he was completely hooked throughout the movie. Virat expressed, "It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW."

Take a look at Virat Kohli's story here:

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19, 2026. The spy-action thriller has grossed nearly Rs 1,500 crore at the global box office. With a runtime of nearly four hours, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has not only created havoc at the box office but is also backed by positive word-of-mouth.

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