Was Aamir Khan approached for R Madhavan’s role in Dhurandhar 2? Here’s what we know

As Dhurandhar 2 continues its absolute rampage at the Indian box office, hidden details about the casting, scenes, dialogues, and more are emerging on the internet every day. As the actors and other crew members talk, a newly surfaced rumor claims it was Aamir Khan who was supposed to star in the role of Ajay Sanyal, which was eventually played by R Madhavan. While the two concerned stars have not commented on the possibility of this, a new report has seemingly denied such speculations.

Not R Madhavan but Aamir Khan was to play the head of the Indian Intelligence Bureau in Dhurandhar?

Addressing the fact that Aamir Khan wasn't supposed to play Ajay Sanyal, an insider has seemingly revealed the truth behind the Sitaare Zameen Par actor’s supposed casting. As per an Instant Bollywood report, such claims are ‘absolutely untrue and baseless,’ putting a rest to the casting rumors of Aamir Khan in Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2). No discussions took place between Aamir Khan, director Aditya Dhar, or casting director Mukesh Chhabra concerning the Ranveer Singh-led film.

Previously, during a chat with Variety India, Aamir Khan confirmed that he has yet to watch Dhurandhar 2 but has heard a lot of praise about it. He added, “The strange thing about me is that I don’t watch films. I’m a reader. I read. So a lot of people, when they have free time, watch content, which is either a show or a film. I like to read it."

Previously, Anil Kapoor revealed how he had been approached for a portrayal in Dhurandhar 2, but had to decline due to his already packed schedule and being unable to give dates for the project’s shoot. He was offered a cameo but stuck to his professionalism with another filmmaker. He admitted that it was his loss, but he’s found his peace with it now.

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