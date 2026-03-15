Was Akshay Kumar offered a role in Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar? Actor clarifies

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla. As part of the promotional spree, the Khiladi Kumar recently attended the India Today Conclave, where he talked about his personal and professional life. During the interaction, Akshay explained how the perspective of the audience changes from time to time.

Akshay Kumar said, “Take Dhurandhar, for example. It’s a full-fledged action film. The whole film is about action and bloodshed. People have loved it, they have lapped it up, and really enjoyed it. And then there’s a hero like Ranveer Singh, who performs intense action scenes, a very chest-thumping, high-energy kind of action. He carries the image of a complete ‘angry young man'. So everything keeps changing… Now it’s the time for horror comedies. People really like horror comedies. Stree was a big hit. Everything keeps changing, and we never really know what audiences will like next.”

When the actor was quizzed whether he would like to be a part of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Akki said, “I don’t think Aditya thought that, so I didn’t get it.”

He further elaborated and said that he doesn’t get insecure or jealous of anyone. “Many times, when I meet Ranveer, he tells me, ‘woh kya film ki thi (it was a great film), I wish I had done it. This happens. Koi film woh karna chahta hai aur koi main (There are some films he wants to do and some that I want to do). Hum log 15-20 actors hai aur Hindustan mein 180 filmein banti hai toh sabko kaam milta hai (We are around 15–20 actors, and about 180 films are made in India, so everyone gets work). So, everyone had roles. Regret, as in you feel you wish you had done this film, but jalan nahi hoti (there’s no jealousy)," concluded Akshay Kumar.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is slated to release in cinemas on March 19. Three weeks later, Akshay Kumar is arriving in cinemas with Bhooth Bangla, his latest collaboration with Priyadarshan.

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