Was Sanjay Leela Bhansali considering Sai Pallavi to lead Madhubala’s biopic? Here’s what we know

The buzz around the biopic of veteran star Madhubala has started picking up momentum. Several actresses, right from Kiara Advani to Aneet Padda, were speculated to play the leading lady in the anticipated film. However, industry sources were quick to call these reports baseless. Now, an insider revealed that even Sai Pallavi was in the running to lead the biopic of yesteryear’s superstar. Read on!

Sai Pallavi was considered for Madhubala’s biopic

Among the many actresses considered to play Madhubala in her upcoming biopic was South Indian actress Sai Pallavi. A recent report by Filmfare claimed that Sai Pallavi was one of producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s top choices. An insider informed the publication that the ace director and producer wanted a fresh face to take over the big screens as Madhubala. Since Sai Pallavi was yet to make her Bollywood debut, she fit the bill perfectly.

But sadly, the discussions didn’t end up in anything concrete, and the idea of Sai Pallavi playing Madhubala was later dropped. While the reason behind her not being cast as one of the finest actresses in the history of Indian cinema remains under wraps, reports suggest that there might be date clashes.

Sai Pallavi’s work front

Even though playing Madhubala on screen remains a distant reality for Sai Pallavi, she is set to play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming saga, Ramayana Part 1. Led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the magnum opus also features several talented actors, including Yash, Sunny Deol, Raghav Juyal, Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and others. Vijay Sethupathi is being considered for the role of Vibhishana. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

But before the movie hits cinemas, Sai Pallavi’s debut Hindi movie, Ek Din, will make its way to cinemas on May 1, 2026. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the upcoming romantic movie also stars Junaid Khan as the male lead. Inspired by the 2016 Thai film, One Day, the movie is backed by Aamir Khan.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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