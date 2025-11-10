Watch: After Deol family, Salman Khan reaches Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital to see Dharmendra

Since the news broke that Dharmendra was placed on a ventilator, industry friends and family have been frequently visiting the hospital. Among them is Salman Khan, who shares a close bond with Dharam Ji and the entire Deol family, and who has now arrived to check on the beloved actor's health.

Salman worked with Dharmendra in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and has always showered his love and respect on the veteran actor. Khan also made a guest appearance in Deol's Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phirse and Tell Me O Kkhuda. Dharam Ji also considers Salman as his third son, along with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The Battle of Galwan actor was spotted entering the hospital premises an hour ago. He looked intense and focused while sitting in the car.

Sunny and Bobby also have a close bond with Salman. The Animal actor even credited his comeback to Megastar as SK cast him in Race 3, which turned the tables for him, and today, he has become a sensation among the audience.

Hema Malini, who was recently spotted in the hospital, dropped an update on Dharam Ji's health. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the legendary actor and wrote, "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery."

Dharmendra was hospitalized at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week, initially for what was described as a routine health check-up. However, the actor remained admitted, and earlier this morning, news surfaced across the internet that he had been placed on life support.

