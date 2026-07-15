WATCH: Alia Bhatt sheds happy tears as she gives an emotional speech at BFF Akansha Ranjan's wedding

Social media is currently ablaze with the most heartwarming moments from the gorgeous nuptials of actor Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma. While the wedding was a star-studded affair brimming with glamour, it was a deeply personal moment of Alia Bhatt that stole the show and left everyone reaching for the tissues. Don’t miss the video!

Alia Bhatt gets emotional while delivering heartfelt speech at BFF Akansha’s wedding

After dating each other for a while, Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma are happily married. Their union was an intimate and personal affair with only their near and dear ones marking their attendance on the couple’s big day. Among them was Alia Bhatt, the bride’s childhood friend, who couldn’t hold back her tears when Akansha walked down the aisle.

In a video from the wedding posted by the Ikka actress, Alia took to the stage to deliver a speech for her best friend. But as she spoke about their journey, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star couldn't hold back her emotions.

Looking ethereal in an Indo-western saree, Alia began her tribute with a bright smile. She expressed that Akansha is the glue that holds all the friends together.

“She has the most perfect, special, individual relationship with every girl in the group and she always shows up… which is why when today she showed up, walking down this beautiful aisle, looking like a dream, of course I was looking at her but first I looked at Sharan. Because I was like that's the boy she's marrying. And looking at the tears in his eyes, I am like, ‘Chal achcha hua’,” Alia shared.

Watch the video below:

The actress was seen getting visibly teary-eyed, struggling to finish her heartfelt tribute. But it wasn't just Alia who was feeling the love. The camera panned to the crowd, capturing Karan Johar, who was seen wiping away his own tears. Joining him in the emotional outpouring were Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor, both of whom were seen weeping.

Jahnvi Kapoor, who was among the attendees at the celebrity wedding can also be seen getting overwhelmed in the video.

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