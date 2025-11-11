WATCH: Esha Deol gets emotional amid father Dharmendra's health concerns, Aamir Khan pays a visit with Gauri Spratt

Legendary actor Dharmendra, 89, remains under constant medical surveillance after being admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a week ago. His health significantly deteriorated yesterday, leading to him being placed on a ventilator. As news of his critical condition spread, the Deol family has been continuously visiting the hospital, joined by close friends and industry colleagues offering support.

In a recent video, family members were seen arriving, including Esha Deol, Hema Malini and Abhay Deol. Esha appeared visibly stressed and emotional; she was captured in the backseat with her mother, Hema Malini, rubbing her forehead and covering her eyes to conceal her distress. Esha’s ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, also visited the hospital an hour later.

Aamir Khan was also seen reaching the location. The actor, along with her girlfriend Gauri Spratt, went to the Breach Candy Hospital to see the beloved actor.

Before Aamir, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Aryan Khan, Ameesha Patel and several other stars from the film industry paid their visit to check on the legendary star.

Earlier this morning, Esha Deol slammed the media and appealed not to spread misinformation about her father's health. In a statement shared on her Instagram, Esha wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."

Later, Hema Malini, the second wife of Dharam Ji, tweeted, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

The last update on Dharmendra's health was dropped a couple of hours ago by his son Sunny Deol's team. The representative mentioned that the actor is currently recovering.

