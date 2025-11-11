WATCH: Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani reaches Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital to see Dharmendra's health

Dharmendra has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for over a week. Ever since the news of his being in critical condition surfaced, family, close friends, and industry peeps have been visiting him at the hospital. Bharat Takhtani, the ex-husband of Esha Deol, has now been spotted while entering the hospital premises.

In the latest video, Bharat is seen focused, sitting in the back seat of his car.

Earlier in the morning, Esha Deol and Hema Malini dropped an update on Dharmendra's health and appealed to the media not to spread false news. Esha Deol stated, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."

Later, Sunny Deol's team assured that the beloved actor is recovering. "Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life," a representative for Sunny Deol told the media.

Talking about Bharat and Esha, the two got married in 2012. After 11 years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways and announced their mutual separation in February 2024. Bharat and Esha have two daughters together, whom they are co-parenting despite their divorce.

Other than the Deol family, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh, and several others from the film industry visited the legendary icon yesterday night and extended their support to the family.

On the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His upcoming acting venture, Ikkis, is slated for a Christmas 2025 release.

