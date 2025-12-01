Is Mrunal Thakur dating Dhanush or Shreyas Iyer? Actress breaks silence

Actor Mrunal Thakur has finally responded to the ongoing dating rumors linking her with cricketer Shreyas Iyer and actor Dhanush. Instead of releasing a formal statement, she chose humor. On Sunday, December 1, Mrunal shared a light-hearted Instagram video that indirectly addressed the speculation around her personal life.

Here's how Mrunal Thakur responded

In the short clip, she sits calmly while her mother gives her a head massage. Mrunal Thakur smiles at the camera, appearing relaxed despite the buzzing gossip online. She captioned the video, “They talk, we laugh. P.S. Rumours are free PR and I love free stuff!” The line quickly caught attention and was seen as her way of shutting down the chatter without naming anyone.

Rumors about Mrunal and Shreyas Iyer have been circulating for weeks. Several social media posts claimed they were quietly dating, and discussions on Reddit added more fuel to the story. Before these rumors started trending, Mrunal was also linked to Dhanush. Their joint appearance at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2 earlier this year sparked more talk. Some social media users claimed her interactions with Dhanush’s Instagram posts and even with his family members were "proof" of a relationship, as per India Today.

So far, neither Mrunal nor anyone from her team has issued a clarification. Her new video suggests she prefers to keep her private life away from constant public speculation and will respond only with humor.

While her personal life continues to make headlines, Mrunal is busy with her upcoming film projects. She was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2, featuring Ajay Devgn, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra. Her next release is Do Deewane Seher Mein, a romantic drama directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi opposite her and is backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on February 20, 2026.

