Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar’s iconic wedding track is Nick Jonas’s new Hindi hype song, grooves like pro

It’s pretty evident, Nick Jonas has been bitten by a desi keeda. Well, the international singing personality can’t stop discovering new Hindi songs and shaking a leg to them prior to his performances. This time, his favorite Hindi hype song is from his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas' blockbuster film, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Check it out!

Nick Jonas introduces brothers Joe and Kevin to a new Hindi hype song

In the past seven years that Priyanka Chopra has been married to Nick Jonas, she has clearly cast her Bollywood magic on her husband. Of late, the Hollywood actor and singer has been using Hindi songs to hype himself and his team before his performance in front of scores of fans. Prior to his last concert, Nick gathered his team, including his brother Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, and educated them about his new favourite Hindi hype song.

This time, he can be seen shaking a leg to the peppy title track, Mujhse Shadi Karogi, from the same film. The short clip opens with Nick taking a second to get into the mood before he finally hits the beats with his impressive dance moves. While Kevin and others can’t stop dancing, Joe can be seen casually eating a banana in the frame.

Captioning the video, Nick penned, “Another show means another night educating the guys on some of my favorite Hindi hype songs #mujhseshadikarogi”

Check out Nick’s new post:

In the past, we have seen Nick manage to woo his Indian audience by dancing to trending Bollywood songs. A week ago, PeeCee joined the Jonas in paying a fun tribute to the legendary Zeenat Aman as they enjoyed swaying to her iconic song, Aap Jaisa Koi. Before that, Nick unlocked a new Hindi hype song, and it was Shararat from Ranveer Singh’s mega blockbuster film, Dhurandhar.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s song, Aavan Jaavan, from their movie, War 2, also made its way to Nick’s playlist. Clearly, the Jonases are having a blast discovering new Bollywood songs every day and entertaining the audience with their moves.

Bring it on, Nick Jiju!!

